Wada identifies 'target pool' of 298 athletes from Russian laboratory samples

The World Anti-Doping Agency has identified a "target pool" of almost 300 athletes with the "most suspicious" samples taken from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's laboratory in Moscow.

Wada took data from 2,262 samples from the Rusada laboratory in January.

Of those, 578 samples - taken from 298 athletes - were made a priority for investigation.

Wada has now sent evidence about 43 of those athletes to their respective international federations.

And it says those federations have "commenced assessment with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as anti-doping rule violations".

Wada's visit was a condition of Russia's reinstatement in September 2018, ending a three-year suspension following a scandal over state-sponsored doping

