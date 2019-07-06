Scotland's Steph Twell wins European 10,000m Cup in London

Steph Twell claimed an impressive victory at the European 10,000m Cup in London

Scotland's Steph Twell won the European 10,000m Cup with an impressive performance in London.

The 29-year-old took victory in 31 minutes 8.13 seconds, which is inside the qualifying time for the World Championship in Doha this year.

Fellow Scot Eilish McColgan came third in 31.16.76, also within the world standard.

The European 10,000m Cup - or Night of the 10,000m PBs - at Parliament Hill doubles as the British Championships.