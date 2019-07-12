Diamond League: Laura Muir third in Monaco 800m with personal best

Muir won the Diamond League 1,500m in 2016 and 2018

Scotland's Laura Muir ran a personal best time as she claimed third place in the women's 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The European 1,500m champion, 26, twice a Diamond League winner over 1,500m, ran one minute 58.42 seconds.

Compatriot Lynsey Sharp was fourth in a season's best 1:58.76 as American Ajee Wilson won in 1:57.73, with Natoya Goule of Jamaica second in 1:57.90.

Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles race in the men's 100m later on Friday.

Both have already claimed victory over the distance in the event this season, with Lyles clocking the fourth fastest 200m of all time when he won in 19.50 seconds in Lausanne last week.