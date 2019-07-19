Anniversary Games preview: Steve Cram's ones to watch

Laura Muir will be hoping to add World 1500m gold to the European title she won in 2018

The World Athletics Championships are two months away and this weekend's Anniversary Games might provide a good indication as to who will be in medal contention in Doha.

The two-day Diamond League event at London Stadium will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday.

Former world 1500m champion Steve Cram will be part of the commentary team and, with September's showpiece in mind, he looks ahead to what will be in store.

The Lauras are in good form

Laura Weightman (right) finished second behind Sifan Hassan, who broke the world mile record in Monaco recently

Both 1500m and 3,000m European indoor champion Laura Muir and the athlete I coach, Laura Weightman, have been producing very good performances this season.

The Scot will be competing in the 1500m on Saturday, and comes to London on the back of a personal best in the 800m at the Monaco Diamond League event.

She'll face Kenya's Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon, who has recently returned to the track having had her first child Alyn and really impressed me by beating a strong field, that included Muir, at Prefontaine in June.

Regarding the Worlds, Muir won't be able to compete in the 1500m and 5,000m because of the schedule so it's likely she'll choose the 1500m. I don't think the 800m is an option. Some of her rivals might choose the 5,000m which means the 1500m will potentially be not as strong as it could be.

As for Weightman, our plan was to begin her season later because 2019 is such a long campaign. She will run in the 5,000m on Sunday instead of the 1500m because we're keeping our options open before Doha.

She comes into this event having run a very good 3,000m at the Prefontaine, where her eight minutes 26.07 seconds to finish fifth placed her second, behind Paula Radcliffe, on the British all-time list over the distance.

This could be the race of the meeting. You've got Kenya's world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and also Dutch European champion and new mile world-record holder Sifan Hassan, who is capable of breaking Tirunesh Dibaba's 11-year-old world record of 14 minutes 11.15 seconds.

This year will be a big test for Dina

In-form Dina Asher-Smith won the European 100m and 200m titles last year

At the moment you're looking at Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Elaine Thompson for the main sprint medals in Doha before you're talking about the British double European champion Dina Asher-Smith and others.

Miller-Uibo looks in superb form this year over the 200m while Thompson ran 22 seconds-flat in the event during June's Jamaican trials and won the 100m in 10.73 seconds. Dina, who's won two races this season, has her work cut out although we know she is capable of running sub-22.

On Sunday, she'll be racing in the 100m against Jamaica's London 2012 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked a superb 10.74 seconds in Lausanne, having been pipped to the line by Thompson in the trials. Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who won two World silver medals in London, will also line up.

That event is more of a lottery, but all Dina can do is carry on doing what she's been doing.

The British male sprinters Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes, who will be in the 100m on Saturday, are up there and capable on the day doing well against the big boys.

The strong Americans, Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, have their trials the week after so we won't see them.

Zharnel has has had consistent start to the season and Reece has looked OK in a couple of runs. but they will have to repeatedly have to dip under 10 seconds to be considered to be in contention at the Worlds.

It's like the good old days

Charlie Grice came close to dipping under 3:30 in the 1500m in Monaco earlier in July

Elsewhere, in-form Briton Charlie Grice is in a strong field for Sunday's Emsley Carr Mile, which includes world indoor champion Samuel Tefera and the outdoor bronze medallist Filip Ingebrigtsen. Grice's recent three minutes 30.62 seconds in the Monaco 1500m, placed him fourth on the British all-time list - although he might do the 800m in Doha.

We've also got compatriots and fierce rivals Jake Wightman and Chris O'Hare competing in the race. British male middle distance running is in a really strong place at the moment - it's a bit like the good old days when I was racing.

In the women's pole vault, we will see Briton Holly Bradshaw in action, who came second in the European Indoors earlier this year.

She has to find consistency outdoors and if she can regularly hit 4.60m/4.70m in the build-up to Doha then that will stand her well at the Championships.

Steve Cram was talking to BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury