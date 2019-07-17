Kyle Langford: Commonwealth silver medallist fined over altercation

Kyle Langford won 800m silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Kyle Langford, the 2018 Commonwealth 800m silver medallist, has been fined after an incident where he appeared to grab a race official by the throat.

Footage posted on social media in June show the English athlete seeming to react angrily to an official.

Langford was fined £1,000 by governing body UK Athletics and ordered to complete one day of "athletics-based community service".

The 23-year-old has apologised for the incident, saying: "I let myself down."

The incident occurred at a British Milers' Club meeting at Watford.

Langford's fine will be donated to charity, while his community service will be to assist officials at an athletics event with junior athletes.

"His actions - which the athlete has readily admitted - fell well below the standard expected," a UK Athletics statement read.

"The investigation took into account the immediate apologies issued to the official concerned thereafter."