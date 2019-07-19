Olympian Lawrence Okoye set for discus comeback in London

Okoye finished 12th in the 2012 Olympics Discus final

Briton Lawrence Okoye is set to make a discus comeback seven years after he quit the sport for an NFL career.

The British record holder, 27, took up American football in 2012 shortly after a disappointing 12th place finish in the London 2012 Olympics.

Okoye signed for joined the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in 2014 but failed to make an NFL appearance.

He will compete alongside fellow Brit Gregory Thompson in the Anniversary Games at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Okoye still holds the British discus record of 68.24m, a mark he set at the Hallesche Werfertage meeting in May 2012.