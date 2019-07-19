Kate O'Connor wins heptathlon silver at the European Under-20 Championships

O'Connor represented Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast

Newry-born athlete Kate O'Connor has won a silver medal in the women's heptathlon at the European Under 20 Athletics Championships.

The 18-year-old came second in the 800m in Sweden on Friday to secure her place on the podium.

She has become the first heptathlete to win a major medal for Ireland.

Spain's Maria Vicente won the 800m to claim the gold medal, with Annik Kalin of Switzerland taking bronze.

O'Connor, currently ranked third in Europe, represented Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.