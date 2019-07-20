Scottish records for Beth Dobbin & Andrew Butchart as Laura Muir powers to win in London

Laura Muir ran a strong last lap to win comfortably in London

Beth Dobbin and Andrew Butchart broke their own Scottish records, while Laura Muir enjoyed an emphatic victory at the Anniversary Games in London.

European champion Muir destroyed the 1500m field with a strong last lap to win in three minutes 58.25 seconds.

Dobbin was third with a personal best of 22.50 in the 200m, a race won by Olympic champion Elaine Thompson.

And Butchart knocked two seconds of his best time as he finished fifth in the 5000m.

"It was a fun race, smooth all the way" said Butchart after his 13:06:21 run.

Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet held on for first place, just ahead of 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in a titanic last-lap tussle.

Dobbin was thrilled to finish powerfully behind Thompson of Jamaica and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

"I had a bit of a stumble with my second step and started to panic," she told BBC Sport. "I thought 'I really need to get going' and it actually gave me a kick up the bum.

"It always takes me a couple of races to get into the swing of things and I've delayed my season because of the World Championships Doha. I hadn't broken 23 seconds this season yet, so I was a bit worried, but to run a PB - I can't ask for any more."

Muir, who set a new personal best over 800m a week ago, broke away at the bell following two slow laps and, with main rivals Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon missing, none of her competitors could live with the Scot's pace.

"It was a bit breezy, so I thought 'I'm just going to sit and use my strength with the kick," she explained. "I knew that was my advantage for the last lap."

In the same race, compatriot Jemma Reekie managed a new personal best of 4:02:09, finishing seventh.