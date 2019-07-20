Anniversary Games: James Ellington races for first time since 2017 accident

James Ellington ran 10.93 seconds in his first 100m race since 2017

2019 Anniversary Games Dates: 20-21 July Venue: London Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC One - Saturday 13:15-16:30 BST; Sunday 13:20-16:00 BST

James Ellington said he is targeting Tokyo 2020 as he completed a remarkable return to 100m sprinting two years after suffering career-threatening injuries.

The Briton, 33, broke his leg in two places and suffered a broken pelvis when he and team-mate Nigel Levine were involved in a 2017 motorbike accident.

Ellington marked his return on Saturday at the Anniversary Games.

He said: "I can knock this on the head - my next milestone is the Olympics."

Ellington finished last in his heat in a time of 10.93 seconds, but that was irrelevant to him in what was his first race over more than 60m since the accident.

"In the warm-up area, I could feel my pelvis and I had a back problem two or three days ago when I couldn't even walk," he added.

"But after everything I've been through, there was no way on this planet I wouldn't make the start line.

"I always said I'd be back competing. I knew I wouldn't run anything fast - I've seen glimpses of speed in training.

"To come out to such a big cheer and have ex team-mates on the line. I'd like to thank my friends and family.

"The emotions haven't sunk in yet. Anybody out there who doubts themselves - don't let anybody say you can't do it. It's not the performance I'd like, but we know I'm a lot better than that."