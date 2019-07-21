Anniversary Games: Dina Asher-Smith second as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith finishes second in women's 100m final

Britain's European champion Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for second in the women's 100m at the Anniversary Games as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory at London Stadium.

The Jamaican double Olympic 100m champion crossed the line in 10.78 seconds, with Asher-Smith clocking 10.92, having run 10.91 in her heat.

"I tried to be as close as I could, but I wasn't that close today," Asher-Smith, 23, told BBC Sport.

"To get low 10.9s, I can't complain."

Lynsey Sharp dug in deep in the final 100 metres to win the women's 800m in a season's best time of 01:58.61. Fellow Briton Alexandra Bell, fifth at the 2018 Commonwealths, finished third in a personal best mark of 1:58.61.

Scot Sharp, the 2014 Commonwealth silver medallist, told BBC Sport: "It's nice to get a win because I've had a lot of losses over the past couple of years.

"I ran fast in Monaco so it's nice to back that up.

"I had to listen to my head not my heart and make some changes. I did that and am seeing the benefit now."

Elsewhere, Briton Miguel Francis, who has previously represented Antigua and Barbuda, finished second in the 200m in an impressive time of 19.97. The race was won by China's Xie Zhenye in a personal best time of 19.88 - a big improvement on the 20.16 he set last year.

In the women's long jump, Lorraine Ugen was the best-placed Briton as she came fifth with a jump of 6.62m. Team-mate Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who also competed in the 200m on Saturday as she continues to prepare for the heptathlon at the world championships in Doha, was seventh with 6.47m while compatriot Shara Proctor failed to record a legal jump.

The event was won by German Malaika Mihambo, whose 7.02m was a meeting record.

British quartet wow London Stadium

GB win 4x100m relay gold in second-fastest British time ever

Richard Kilty said the British relay team's display was "amazing" as slick baton exchanges helped them clock 37.60, the quickest time since the 2017 World Championships in London, which was on the same track.

"We had fun and were relaxed and were able to let loose on every leg," he told BBC Sport.

Zharnel Hughes, who came second in the individual 100m on Saturday, added: "I am feeling really good. CJ [Ujah] set me up really well and once we got the baton around smoothly we knew we'd be OK."

Richard Kilty (left) and CJ Ujah celebrated a brilliant display on the fast London Stadium track

Okoye returns to action after NFL stint

Lawrence Okoye's British record stands at 68.24m

Lawrence Okoye made his discus comeback seven years after quitting the sport for an NFL career.

The 27-year-old, who holds the British record at 68.24m, joined the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in 2014 - but never made a competitive appearance.

His best throw of the day, 60.80m, was only good enough for ninth place in a field of 10. London 2017 silver medallist Daniel Stahl of Sweden won the event with an effort of 68.56m.

Obiri gets the better of Hassan

Hellen Obiri will once again be one of the favourites for the 5,000m world title in Doha

Dutch European champion Sifan Hassan was expected to challenge Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba's 11-year-old world record of 14:11.15 in the women's 5,000m, but the new mile record holder failed to stay with the early pace set.

Kenyan duo Hellen Obiri and Agnes Tirop overtook 26-year-old Hassan in the final 150 metres, with world champion Obiri crossing the line first in 14:20.36 - the best time of the year.

Ethiopia's world indoor 1500m champion Samuel Tefera outsprinted Filip Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the final straight to take the men's Emsley Carr Mile in a personal best time of 03:49.45.

Briton Jake Wightman also produced a personal best, finishing third in 03:52.02.

China's Xie Wenjun edged out Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica to win the 110m hurdles in an unremarkable 13.28. Frenchman Wilhem Belocian took second spot in the same time, with McLeod third in 13.32.

British world indoor 60m champion Andrew Pozzi was in the mix - but he hit the third from last hurdle and eventually finished sixth in 13.52.