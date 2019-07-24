Dina Asher-Smith to take on Elaine Thompson in Birmingham

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith 'in a good place' after sub-11 second finish in Rome

Mueller Grand Prix, Alexander Stadium, 18 August Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two 13:30-16:30 BST, repeated 19:00-22:00 BST on BBC Red Button

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith will take on Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson and double world champion Dafne Schippers in a stellar 200m field in Birmingham on 18 August.

Asher-Smith, 23, won the European 200m title in August in 2018's fastest time.

She is second in the current IAAF rankings for the event behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who will also appear in Birmingham.

The event - part of the Diamond League season - will be shown live on BBC Two.

It comes a little over a month before the start of the World Championships in Doha on 28 September.