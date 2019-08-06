Sally Pearson: Former Olympic champion retires owing to injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Pearson wins gold in women's 100m hurdles

Australia's Olympic 2012 gold medallist and reigning world champion hurdler Sally Pearson has retired owing to persistent injuries.

It means Pearson, who won 100m hurdles gold in London, will not defend her world title in Doha in October.

She says six injuries in the past year mean she has "major doubts" her body will be able to continue to cope, 12 months before the Tokyo Olympics.

"After 16 years, it's time to hang up my spikes," Pearson, 32, said.

"I'm proud of my career and what I've achieved and hopefully inspired our next generation of athletes coming through."

The current world and Olympic record-holder made her competitive comeback after 14 months out in the 100m hurdles at the Australian National Championships in April.

She had missed the 2016 Olympics and a home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018 owing to a torn hamstring - which she describes as "devastating" - and she believes injuries have robbed her of the ability to compete at the highest level.

Posting on Instagram, Pearson said: "I have come to the point where I believe my body won't be able to cope with the demands and intensity of training and competition for me to be at my best to be able to bring home world championship and Olympic gold medals.

"I have prided myself on always being on the start line ready to win. I no longer believe I can achieve this."