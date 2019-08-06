Eilidh Doyle announces her season is over after revealing she is pregnant

Eilidh Doyle tweeted to announce her first child is due in January

Eilidh Doyle says her season is finished after announcing she is expecting her first child in January.

The 32-year-old is due to give birth just six months before the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of the first to offer her congratulations to the Olympic bronze medallist.

Doyle, the Scottish record holder at 400m hurdles and the indoor 400m, has won medals at world and European level.