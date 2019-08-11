European Team Championship: Ireland avoid relegation in Norway

Andrew Mellon helped Ireland avoid the drop from the European Team Championship First League

Ireland retained their European Team Championship First League status in dramatic fashion in Norway.

A gutsy third place in the concluding men's 4x400m relay meant the Irish avoided the drop by only 1.5 points as Romania's fifth spot saw them miss out.

Had the Romanian quartet finished ahead of Ireland, the Irish would have been relegated.

Bangor athlete Andrew Mellon was part of the Irish 4x400m quartet in Sandnes.

Mellon, 23, was joined by national champion Chris O'Donnell, Cathal Crosbie and Harry Purcell as they clocked an Irish season's best of 3:08.83, which left them 1.13 seconds ahead of the Romanians.

The men's 4x400m performance followed an equally crucial fourth spot from the women's relay quartet as they earned eight vital points - 0.03 seconds ahead of the fifth-placed Romanians.

Romania relegated

The two closing relay performances left Ireland seventh of the 11 competing nations, as Romania were relegated alongside Hungary, who finished only four points behind the Irish, plus Slovakia and Lithuania.

Earlier in the day, Ireland's prospects of avoiding the drop had looked bleak after apparent big points banker Sarah Lavin was disqualified in the women's 100m hurdles.

However, Letterkenny man Mark English's second place in the 800m boosted Irish hopes with fourth places for Marcus Lawler (200m), Pippa Rogan (high jump) and Jayme Rossiter (3,000m steeplechase) as crucial as they were commendable.

Fionnuala McCormack's battling third place in the women's 5,000m helped to maintain Irish prospects before the late 4x400m heroics.

Going into the weekend, Ireland's prospects of avoiding the drop had looked bleak with the likes of Ciara Mageean, Leon Reid and Phil Healy all missing from the squad.

This year's new one-off format in the biennial competition saw five nations - as opposed to three - being relegated which made Ireland's task significantly more difficult than 2017 in Finland, when an eighth-place finish saw them retaining their First League status.

Russia's ban from international competition meant that they were deemed to be one of the five relegated nations even though they were not represented in Sandnes.

Ireland's performers on Sunday included City of Lisburn pole vaulter Ellen McCartney, whose eighth place with a mark of 3.76m earned four points which ultimately proved essential to Ireland avoiding the drop.