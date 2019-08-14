Leon Reid: Northern Ireland sprinter falls short of world 200m standard in Cork

Leon Reid's time of 20.89 seconds left him 0.31 short of winner Sean McClean in the men's 200m

Leon Reid finished third in the 200m at the Cork City Sports but his hopes of booking a World Championships spot were frustrated by windy conditions.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist finished strongly to pip South African sub 20-second man Anaso Jobodwana for third spot by 0.02 seconds.

Reid's time of 20.89 seconds left him 0.31 behind US winner Sean McClean.

The Northern Ireland man's slow start also meant he was unable to overhaul Zambia's Sydney Siame's time of 20.71.

Reid, with a personal best of 20.27 from last year, was hoping to crack the Doha qualifying mark of 20.40 but it was clear from early in the evening that the chilly conditions were not going to be conducive to fast times as his Ireland team-mate Marcus Lawler clocked 21.05 to finish sixth.

Earlier in the 100m Reid clocked 10.40 - 0.07 outside his personal best - to take seventh in a race won by another American Demek Kemp in 10.19.

Reid's Ireland team-mate Mark English endured an concerning evening as he was forced to drop out of the men's 800m with 250m left after falling to the back of the field.

The Letterkenny man was in close proximity to eventual race winner American Isaiah Harris at the bell but lost ground over the next 150m before his exit.

English, with a personal best of 1:44.84 but having run only 1:48.96 this summer, is scheduled to run in the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham this weekend.

Harris, the fastest man in the field with a 1:44.58 personal best, produced a gutsy front-running performance in the wind to take victory in 1:47.41 ahead of British duo Spencer Thomas and Jake Wightman.

South African's world long jump champion Luvo Manyonga delivered a fine performance in the conditions to take victory in 8.20m after producing a leap of 8.11m in the first round.

US talent Candace Hill clinched a women's sprint double with times of 11.37 and 23.07 as Cork athlete Phil Healy produced decent performances to finish fourth in both events in 11.49 and 23.40.

The middle distance events produced some good racing as Spain's Antonio Abadia outkicked Australia's Pat Tiernan to win the men's 3,000m in 7:48.26 and American Robert Domanic won the mile in 3:58.91 as the first four all went under four minutes.

Ireland's Nadia Power set her latest 800m personal best as she came fifth in the women's two-lap event in 2:03.19 with American Olivia Baker triumphing in 2:01.26 ahead of France's Cynthia Anais and Britain's Adelle Tracey.