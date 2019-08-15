Sophie Hitchon ends 2019 season to focus on Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sophie Hitchon finished fourth at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, and seventh in London two years later

British Olympic hammer bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon has ended her 2019 campaign to focus on preparing for Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old has had a disappointing year, culminating in 10th place at last weekend's European Team Championships.

"My main priority is Tokyo," said Hitchon, who in 2016 became the first Briton to win an Olympic hammer medal.

"Ending my season now will give me the right preparation time in order to get there."

Hitchon, who threw 74.54m to win bronze in Rio three years ago, has only managed a best of 67.51m this year.