Ciara Mageean: Portaferry athlete has to settle for fourth at Morton Games

Mageean was 0.59 seconds behind Canadian winner Lindsey Butterworth

Ciara Mageean had to settle for fourth place in the women's 800m at a rain-lashed Morton Games in Dublin on Wednesday night.

The Portaferry athlete was well positioned with 200m left but lost ground in the closing stages.

Mageean's time of 2:01.94 left her 0.59 seconds behind Canadian winner Lindsey Butterworth.

USA athlete Olivia Baker was second in 2:01.69 with another Canadian, Jenna Westaway (2:01.70), in third.

Northern Ireland's Katie Kirk continued her strong finish to the summer as she produced a season's best of 2:03.46 to place sixth ahead of Ireland's European Under-23 bronze medallist Nadia Power (2:04.84).

Mageean, who has an 800m personal best of 2:00.79, was using Wednesday's race as build-up to her 1,500m challenge at the World Championships in Doha at the end of September.

After his impressive win at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday, Letterkenny man Mark English had to settle for fourth in the men's 800m at Santry.

American Isaiah Harris repeated his win at the Cork City Sports last week as he took victory in 1:48.20 ahead of compatriots Harun Abda (1:48.44) and Erik Sowinski (1:49.04) with English clocking 1:49.27.

Castlederg's world junior silver medallist Sommer Lecky took second in the women's high jump with a leap of 1.83m which left her six centimetres behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson, while Irish champion Philippa Rogan was fifth with 1.80m.

With the sprints particularly affected by the conditions, the men's 100m was won by American Condero Gray in 10.44 seconds - 0.03 ahead of last Wednesday's Cork winner Demek Kemp.

Ireland's Phil Healy was second in the women's 200m in 24.02 - over a second outside her personal best - as the USA's Kiara Parker won in 23.94.

The men's middle distance and distance events were less hindered by the wind and rain as Australian Pat Tiernan won the 5,000m in 13:28.41 and American Robert Domanic repeated his Cork win by clinching the Morton Mile in 3:58.90 as the first five all went under four minutes.

Domanic came in ahead of compatriots Sam Prakel (3:59.11) and Eric Avila (3:59.26) with Canada's Justyn Knight (3:59.85) and Australia's Rorey Hunter (3:59.98) also breaking four minutes.