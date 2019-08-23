British Athletics Championships: GB hopefuls look to seal Doha spots

Scot Lynsey Sharp (right) triumphed in the 800m at the Anniversary Games last month

British Athletics Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Saturday, 24 August, BBC Two, 15:00-17:00 BST; Sunday, 25 August, BBC Two, 14:00-17:00; 17:00-17:20, Athletics Forum debate, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

The British trials for the World Athletics Championships take place this weekend with the sprint events set to be among the most keenly contested.

Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Adam Gemili - the 2014 European champion - and Miguel Francis will be the main contenders for the men's 200m.

Gemili also goes in the 100m, along with Hughes and CJ Ujah.

Dina-Asher Smith will only run in the women's 100m, although she intends to compete in both Doha sprint events.

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

For many of the events, athletes who finish in the top two will qualify for the World Championships, provided they have met the qualifying standards set. Team selectors can also make use of a discretionary third spot.

The middle-distance events promise to be as difficult to predict.

In the women's 800m, Scot Lynsey Sharp heads a field that includes Alex Bell and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, who have all achieved the qualifying standard.

Sharp, 29, told BBC Sport: "Everybody wants to be British champion - it can be a nervous time for those who want to make the team. The 800m is a really competitive event. I've got so much respect for the my rivals - they're all running fast times."

The men's 1500m could produce a home-straight duel between Charlie Grice, who produced the fourth fastest time by a Briton last month, against Commonwealth and European bronze medallist Jake Wightman.

They have both achieved the qualifying standard of three minutes and 36 seconds, as has Scot Josh Kerr, 21, who has impressed on the American college circuit and broke 1983 world champion Steve Cram's British under-23 best of 3:33.66 in June.

Both Scottish European 1500m champion Laura Muir and men's 100m sprinter Reece Prescod will not be competing at the trials because of injuries. Muir, 26, suffered a calf injury at the Anniversary Games last month and Prescod, 23, has a hamstring problem.