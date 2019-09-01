runandtalk: Multi-task your way to physical and mental wellbeing

Tina Chantrey (front) has been on a run every day since 27 December, 2018

Running groups have been appearing up and down the country with the aim of opening up a discussion around mental health and wellbeing as well as racking up the miles.

England Athletics created the RunTogether programme to provide opportunities for people to do so in a "safe and supportive environment".

As part of RunTogether, they put on two campaigns each year called #runandtalk and #runandrevise.

Tina Chantrey, a qualified fitness coach and England Athletics Mental Health Ambassador, benefited from running during times of personal struggle and leads #runandtalk events every year.

"Running saved my life through my divorce and even though I did cry a lot and suffered from exhausting anxiety, I think it would have been much worse if I hadn't turned to my trainers, my best friends, and ran as often as I could," she told BBC Sport.

She could not attend evening sessions with local running groups because of childcare issues and so began her own Friday morning group and encouraged other single mums to join her.

"As soon as England Athletics launched their Mental Health Champion and #runandtalk campaigns, I knew I had to bring these to my community," she continued.

"I realised other mums in the playground were in the same position as me and needed that escape and opportunity to run."

In her training sessions, Chantrey prioritises a sense of community, focusing on mental and physical wellbeing.

"If someone has a problem or issue, the group comes together and looks after that person," she explained.

"As a running coach, yes you provide coaching and sessions to improve people's running fitness, but as our group began to grow we all realised that the support we gave each other made a vast difference to our lives."

Running 'gave me space in my head'

Tina Chantrey enjoys creating sessions for her group that are hard work, but also enjoyable and fun

Chantrey is on the lookout for new and returning members for this year's #runandtalk campaign.

She added: "I will offer a low-key session at my running club in a local park, so people who are under-confident can come and walk or jog.

"If you want to give running a go, I'd say be brave, convince a friend to come with you and turn up, despite the nerves. It's never easy to join a group of strangers and try something new, but once you've experienced the discomfort just once, you'll hopefully find friends for life."

Since setting up her group, Chantrey has become fitness editor of Women's Running UK magazine, and has also blogged for the Guardian and built up a following on Instagram, on which she reports on her runs and spreads the message about how beneficial running can be to people's mental health and wellbeing.

"Running is physical, but it gave me back some space in my head, it became social and I was able to meet other like-minded people," she said.

#runandtalk is a biannual campaign which normally coincides with Time to Talk day in February and World Mental Health day at the start of October, but this autumn it will run from 23-29 September.

Breaking away from revision

#runandrevise, meanwhile, occurs every year during Mental Health Awareness Week, and is aimed at students from GCSE to university level.

Professional athletes have expressed support for the campaign, among them Olympic and Commonwealth Games marathon runner Kevin Seaward.

At the University of Birmingham in May, students ran 3km around the Edgbaston Campus.

Welfare officer Victoria Weir played a key role in organising the event, having found that running helped in her recovery after suffering from anxiety and panic attacks four years ago.

She told BBC Sport: "I've become really passionate about making mental health and wellbeing a norm to talk about in sport and the #runandrevise event was another good and easy way to promote that culture, especially during exam season which can be a difficult time for people.

"The thought of going for a run often made me panic, but every time, the duration of it, getting out and about, as well as the 'running high' because of the endorphins released, meant that afterwards I was always in a better mental state."

University of Birmingham students swapped the library for the athletics track and ran 3km around campus for #runandrevise

Natalie Connor, a member of Birmingham University Athletics Club, took part in the #runandrevise event and said: "It felt quite spontaneous and I think it forced people to get out whilst exams were going on.

"It wasn't just about promoting awareness; I think it actually did help encourage that sort of mentality generally."

She has been competing in long distance races for several years, but arrived at university with injuries which had forced her to take a break from running.

"I got out of the routine of training all the time and it wasn't until I could start getting back into that, or going to the gym instead when I couldn't run, that I realised how much of a difference it does make during stressful periods - just having that hour a day where you're like 'ok that's what I'm doing'," she said.

"Running has helped me with my mental health because a big part of my struggles are mood swings. Exercising every day, but particularly training with a goal in mind, not only helps reduce the frequency of my mood swings, but it gives me a structure to follow and passion to pursue.

"It also really helps me with managing anxiety, depression and stress and means I can focus on not letting them get the better of me."

RunTogether in numbers

England Athletics currently has 109,356 active members in 2,398 RunTogether groups and there have been 143,113 sessions so far.

The organisation says that "RunTogether provides fun, friendly, supportive running opportunities for everyone in England".

They expect increased participation during the upcoming #runandtalk campaign, which they hope will "inspire more people to get active whilst opening up a discussion around mental health".

For Chantrey, runners "tend to be a bit crazy, get muddy, eat lots of cake and celebrate with cheesy chips and a glass of wine".

She added: "There are so many social events linked to running groups and clubs, and even if you end up running with a new buddy, you can go out and conquer the world together, with just a pair of trainers and a good sports bra!"