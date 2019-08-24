Diamond League: America's Noah Lyles wins 200m in style in Paris

Noah Lyles clocked the world's fastest time this year in Lausanne

American Noah Lyles posted another impressive 200m time to take victory in Saturday's Diamond League meeting in Paris.

The 22-year-old, who set a world-leading time in Lausanne last month, finished in 19.65 seconds in Stade Charlety.

Turkey's world and European champion Ramil Guliyev came second in a time of 20.01.

Jamaica's double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson won the women's 100m.

Lyles clocked 19.50 in the Lausanne meeting in July - the fourth-fastest time over 200m - to position himself alongside Christian Coleman as a possible successor to sprint legend Usain Bolt.

But Coleman is currently under investigation over concerns he may have missed three drugs tests.

He is alleged to have had three possible failures under the 'whereabouts' system in the last year and if found guilty would face an automatic one-year ban, missing the World Championships in Doha and the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Lyles will compete only in the 200m at Doha before attempting a sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics.

Elaine Thompson (right) wins in Paris ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers

Thompson took first place in the women's 100m sprint in a time of 10.98, ahead of Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.13) and Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers (11.15).

"It was a hard race," Thompson admitted. "It's still five weeks to Doha so it's all preparation at this stage.

"I'm not at 100% yet because it's all about the World Championships.

"It's very important to put races like this in because it was a strong field so to get the victory is great."