Christian Coleman: American sprinter charged under anti-doping rules

Christian Coleman won the men's 100m at the US National Championships last month

American sprinter Christian Coleman has been charged under anti-doping rules with missing three drugs tests, says the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Usada has confirmed the 23-year-old has been charged with failing to "properly file his whereabouts information".

Coleman, who ran a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds in the Diamond League in California in June, has agreed to an arbitration hearing on 4 September.

Usada says a decision will be made the following day.

The World Athletics Championships begin in Doha on 28 September.

On Thursday, BBC Sport was told an investigation had begun over concerns of three missed tests.

Under the 'whereabouts' system, athletes must let officials know where they will be for one hour every day as well as details of overnight accommodation and training.

Failure to do so three times in a 12-month period could lead to a rule violation under the World Anti-Doping code.

If found guilty, Coleman would face an automatic one-year ban and would miss the World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Two of the three tests were directed by Usada, while a third was initiated by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Usada says it is "working closely with the AIU on this matter".

In a statement to former sprinter Ato Bolden for the NBC network on Saturday, Coleman said: "I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drugs tests, at any time.

"What has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true.

"I am confident the upcoming hearing on 4 September will clear the matter and I will compete at the World Championships in Doha this fall."

Former Great Britain 400m Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu received a year's ban in 2006 under the 'whereabouts' system for three missed tests.

Coleman won the US National Championships last month in 9.99 seconds.

He finished second at the 2017 World Championships in London behind fellow American Justin Gatlin and has a personal best of 9.79, making him the seventh fastest man in history.

He also set a world record for the 60m when he claimed gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham last year and was talked about as a new superstar sprinter in the post-Usain Bolt era.