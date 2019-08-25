British Athletics Championships: Adam Gemili and Jodie Williams win 200m titles

Media playback is not supported on this device Gemili maintains 'superb form' to win 200m gold

Adam Gemili won the British 200m title in a new championship record to secure his place at next month's World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Gemili crossed the line in 20.08 seconds with Zharnel Hughes second in a season's best 20.25secs in Birmingham.

In the women's 200m, Jodie Williams beat reigning champion Beth Dobbin with both qualifying for Doha.

"I'm over the moon, but I'm exhausted, it was a tough race," 25-year-old Gemili told BBC Sport.

"The calibre of sprinters we have in this country at the moment is unreal so I knew I had to bring my A-game. I'm so happy to come away with the win and a ticket to Doha."

European champion Matt Hudson-Smith dominated the men's 400m at the Alexander Stadium to make the GB team for Qatar, setting a new season's best of 45.15secs.

Spencer Thomas stunned a field - that included Guy Learmonth, Jamie Webb and Elliot Giles - by winning the men's 800m.

"It was always the plan to try and come and get a medal so to win is amazing," Thomas told BBC Sport.

"Next stop is to try and get the time [for Doha] and see what happens then."

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke won the women's 800m with Lynsey Sharp second, while Eilish McColgan and Jess Judd joined them in the worlds squad by finishing first and second respectively in the women's 5,000m.

"I knew that this year was going to be the toughest year," McColgan told BBC Sport.

"It's the first time I've come to the champs with no injury, no sickness. I'm buzzing to secure my ticket to Doha, that's what I came here to do."

European bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw won the women's pole vault with a new championship record of 4.73m, while Morgan Lake won the high jump with Katarina Johnson-Thompson second.

Abigail Irozuru won the British title in the women's long jump and Ben Williams - who won the event at the European Team Championships earlier this month - won the men's triple jump.

Other event winners