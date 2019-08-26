Mark Dry: Hearing set for September after doping charge and provisional suspension

Mark Dry has medalled at two Commonwealth Games

Mark Dry hopes to clear his name of a doping charge by the end next month.

The Scottish hammer thrower, 31, was provisionally suspended in May after being charged with "attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

The double Commonwealth Games bronze winner, who vehemently denies any wrong doing, will have a hearing in front of a Sports Resolution panel in London on 18 September.

The case is believed to relate to the sport's "whereabouts" regulations.

These require athletes to let the anti-doping authorities know exactly where they will be on any given day.

Dry's suspension means he has been unable to compete at any level, including the British trials for this year's World Championships in Doha, which start at the end of next month.

His team expect a final judgement to be delivered within a fortnight of the hearing and, should he be cleared to return in November, he would then face a fight to qualify for next summer's Tokyo Olympics.