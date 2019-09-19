World Athletics Championships 2019: How to follow live across the BBC

Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith, Adam Gemili and Laura Muir have been selected for Great Britain's squad

Follow live coverage of the World Athletics Championships in Doha across the BBC from Friday, 27 September to Sunday, 6 October.

Follow all the action from Qatar's capital across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website, mobile app and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Gabby Logan presents the live TV coverage and will be joined by athletics greats such as Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Daley Thompson, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill for expert analysis.

Commentary on Radio 5 Live comes from Mike Costello, Allison Curbishley and Darren Campbell.

There will be live clips of all the key moments available on the BBC Sport live text commentary pages, plus video highlights of each day's big races.

You can also stay up to date with all the latest news from Doha via BBC Sport's social media accounts on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram.

BBC coverage

All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Thursday, 26 September

19:30-20:00 - Jessica Ennis-Hill's World Class of 2019 - BBC Two

20:30-21:30 - preview - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 27 September

13:45-19:30 - live coverage - BBC Two

21:55-01:00 - Women's marathon - BBC Red Button

13:45-20:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Saturday, 28 September

14:15-16:30 - live coverage - BBC One

16:30-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two

21:25-02:15 - 50K walk - BBC Red Button

16:30-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 29 September

17:30-21:30 - live coverage - BBC Two

21:30-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Four

21:25-23:30 - Women's 20K walk - BBC Red Button

17:30-22:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

21:00-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 30 September

13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-21:35 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Tuesday, 1 October

13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

Wednesday, 2 October

20:00-21:00 - live coverage - BBC One

13:45-20:00 & 21:00-22:05 - live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Thursday, 3 October

13:45-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Two

22:30-23:00 - live coverage - BBC Four

13:45-23:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

20:30-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 4 October

17:15-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two

21:30-23:30 - Men's 20K walk - BBC Red Button

17:15-21:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Saturday, 5 October

14:45-16:30 & 17:45-19:15 - live coverage - BBC One

19:15-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

16:30-17:45 - live coverage - BBC Red Button

22:00-00:30 - Men's marathon - BBC Red Button

14:45-17:45 & 18:00-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Sunday, 6 October

16:30-20:15 - live coverage - BBC Two

16:30-20:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

