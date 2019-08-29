Zurich Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith second behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas won the women's 200m

Britain's triple European sprint champion Dina Asher-Smith recorded a season's best time in the women's 200m Diamond League final in Zurich.

Asher-Smith clocked 22.08 seconds behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo, but finished ahead of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson who finished third in 22.44secs.

Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion, beat a strong field in 21.74secs.

Meanwhile, Adam Gemili finished seventh in a 100m final won by Noah Lyles.

Gemili finished in 10.15secs - the same time as fellow Briton Zharnel Hughes.

American Lyles has announced he will focus on the 200m at next month's World Championships as he aims to break Usain Bolt's record, but he impressed in a time of 9.98secs, beating a field which included current 100m world champion Justin Gatlin.

US runner Gatlin came fourth behind China's Xie Zhenye and Jamaican Yohan Blake.

The meeting also saw Norway's world champion Karsten Warholm run the second-fastest time in history in the men's 400m hurdles.

His time of 46.92secs was just 0.14 seconds off American Kevin Young's world record of 46.78, set in 1992.

The Diamond League finals are split into two meetings, with 16 trophies to be handed out in Brussels on 6 September.

Highlights from Zurich will be shown on BBC One on Saturday, 31 August, and repeated on the Red Button.