Beth Dobbin: Sprinter confident of continuing record-breaking form

Dobbin battling Olympic champion Thompson in the 200m at the Anniversary Games at London Stadium in July

Scottish sprinter Beth Dobbin says she is relieved her record breaking season "wasn't a fluke" as she prepares to take on the best at the World Championships.

The 200m runner will represent Great Britain in Doha, an event she hopes will be an Olympic stepping stone.

After bronze at the recent London Anniversary Games, Dobbin believes she can run a world final time.

"I'm confident if I'm in the same shape I should be able to do that," she said.

The former British champion finished third with a time of 22.50 behind Olympic title holder Elaine Thompson of Jamaica in July's event.

"When I came around the bend I could feel her there and we had a few strides together, which was a surreal feeling to be running alongside an Olympic champion.

"It just shows when I'm racing among the best in the world - because it was a stacked field - I can perform to my best."

The Edinburgh AC athlete added: "It puts me in good stead for the World Championships where I'll be racing some of those girls so it gives me a lot of confidence I can run well against them."

Last season Dobbin broke the long-held Scottish 200m record four times. She then eclipsed Sandra Whittaker's 1984 Los Angeles Olympics record, and her own, again this year.

This week she is one of five Scots competing for Europe against the United States in a Ryder Cup-style athletes meet, The Match, held in Belarus.

Along with Lynsey Sharp, Jemma Reekie, Eilish McColgan and Jake Wightman she will use the event to reach her best form for Doha, with the aim of qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

She hopes to join the likes of double-double European champion Laura Muir in becoming one of the world's best in her discipline.

"When you see one doing well everyone else around them starts to do well," she explained.

"It's motivation when you see them getting all this attention for being successful and while last year I was new, now I know them really well I'm excited to be part of it with them."