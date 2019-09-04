World Championships 2019: Dina Asher-Smith to go for 100m & 200m double
Dina Asher-Smith will go for the 100m and 200m sprint double after Great Britain confirmed its squad for the 2019 World Championships in Doha.
Laura Muir will focus on the 1500m rather than add the 5,000m to her schedule at the event, which takes place from 27 September to 6 October.
Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes will both contest the men's 100m and 200m sprint double.
Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is also in the 72-strong GB squad.
Kyle Langford, who was recently fined after an incident where he appeared to grab a race official by the throat, has also been picked in the 800m.
"Given the standard of performances from British athletes this season, and the strength in depth we possess in several events, finalising the team was far from easy and there were some tough decisions to make," said British Athletics performance director Neil Black.
"In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage.
"The team is full of world-class athletes who over the past two years since we were hosts in London have proven that they belong on the global stage.
"We have selected more women than men once again for a major championships."
Black also said a "special mention" needed to go to Martyn Rooney, who has been picked in the 4x400m relay squad and will be taking part in his eighth World Championships.
Analysis
BBC Radio 5 Live's athletics commentator Mike Costello
Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are the leading medal hopes in the British team named today.
Asher-Smith underlined her medal chances last week when she finished second in the 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich.
Johnson-Thompson is set for a gold medal showdown with the reigning champion Nafissatou Thiam in a repeat of their duel for the European gold in Berlin last year.
Laura Muir is the world's third fastest over 1500m this season but has to overcome a recent injury and the men's 4x100m relay team defend the title they won in such dramatic style two years ago in London.
Great Britain squad:
MEN
100m
Ojie Edoburun
Adam Gemili
Zharnel Hughes
200m
Miguel Francis
Adam Gemili
Zharnel Hughes
400m
Matthew Hudson-Smith
Rabah Yousif
800m
Elliot Giles
Kyle Langford
Jamie Webb
1500m
Neil Gourley
Josh Kerr
Jake Wightman
5000m
Andrew Butchart
Ben Connor
Marc Scott
3000m Steeplechase
Zak Seddon
110m Hurdles
Andrew Pozzi
400m Hurdles
Chris McAlister
Pole Vault
Harry Coppell
Triple Jump
Ben Williams
Hammer
Nick Miller
Decathlon
Tim Duckworth
Marathon
Callum Hawkins
20km Race Walk
Tom Bosworth
Callum Wilkinson
50km Race Walk
Cameron Corbishley
Dominic King
4x100m Relay
Ojie Edoburun
Miguel Francis
Adam Gemili
Zharnel Hughes
Richard Kilty
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
CJ Ujah
4x400m Relay
Cameron Chalmers
Dwayne Cowan
Toby Harries
Matthew Hudson-Smith
Martyn Rooney
Lee Thompson
Rabah Yousif
WOMEN:
100m
Dina Asher-Smith
Daryll Neita
Asha Philip
200m
Dina Asher-Smith
Beth Dobbin
Jodie Williams
400m
Emily Diamond
Laviai Nielsen
800m
Alexandra Bell
Shelayna Oskan-Clarke
Lynsey Sharp
1500m
Sarah McDonald
Laura Muir
Jemma Reekie
5,000m
Jessica Judd
Eilish McColgan
Laura Weightman
10,000m
Eilish McColgan
Steph Twell
3,000m Steeplechase
Elizabeth Bird
Rosie Clarke
Aimee Pratt
100m Hurdles
Cindy Ofili
400m Hurdles
Meghan Beesley
Jessica Turner
High Jump
Morgan Lake
Pole Vault
Holly Bradshaw
Long Jump
Abigail Irozuru
Shara Proctor
Shot Put
Sophie McKinna
Heptathlon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Marathon
Tish Jones
Charlotte Purdue
4x100m Relay
Dina Asher-Smith
Kristal Awuah
Imani-Lara Lansiquot
Daryll Neita
Ashleigh Nelson
Asha Philip
4x400m Relay
Finette Agyapong
Amy Allcock
Zoey Clark
Emily Diamond
Beth Dobbin
Laviai Nielsen
Jessica Turner
Jodie Williams