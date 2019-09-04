World Championships 2019: Dina Asher-Smith to go for 100m & 200m double

Asher-Smith defended her British Championships women's 100m title in a record time in August

Dina Asher-Smith will go for the 100m and 200m sprint double after Great Britain confirmed its squad for the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Laura Muir will focus on the 1500m rather than add the 5,000m to her schedule at the event, which takes place from 27 September to 6 October.

Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes will both contest the men's 100m and 200m sprint double.

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is also in the 72-strong GB squad.

Kyle Langford, who was recently fined after an incident where he appeared to grab a race official by the throat, has also been picked in the 800m.

"Given the standard of performances from British athletes this season, and the strength in depth we possess in several events, finalising the team was far from easy and there were some tough decisions to make," said British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

"In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage.

"The team is full of world-class athletes who over the past two years since we were hosts in London have proven that they belong on the global stage.

"We have selected more women than men once again for a major championships."

Black also said a "special mention" needed to go to Martyn Rooney, who has been picked in the 4x400m relay squad and will be taking part in his eighth World Championships.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 Live's athletics commentator Mike Costello

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are the leading medal hopes in the British team named today.

Asher-Smith underlined her medal chances last week when she finished second in the 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

Johnson-Thompson is set for a gold medal showdown with the reigning champion Nafissatou Thiam in a repeat of their duel for the European gold in Berlin last year.

Laura Muir is the world's third fastest over 1500m this season but has to overcome a recent injury and the men's 4x100m relay team defend the title they won in such dramatic style two years ago in London.

Great Britain squad:

MEN

100m

Ojie Edoburun

Adam Gemili

Zharnel Hughes

200m

Miguel Francis

Adam Gemili

Zharnel Hughes

400m

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Rabah Yousif

800m

Elliot Giles

Kyle Langford

Jamie Webb

1500m

Neil Gourley

Josh Kerr

Jake Wightman

5000m

Andrew Butchart

Ben Connor

Marc Scott

3000m Steeplechase

Zak Seddon

110m Hurdles

Andrew Pozzi

400m Hurdles

Chris McAlister

Pole Vault

Harry Coppell

Triple Jump

Ben Williams

Hammer

Nick Miller

Decathlon

Tim Duckworth

Marathon

Callum Hawkins

20km Race Walk

Tom Bosworth

Callum Wilkinson

50km Race Walk

Cameron Corbishley

Dominic King

4x100m Relay

Ojie Edoburun

Miguel Francis

Adam Gemili

Zharnel Hughes

Richard Kilty

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

CJ Ujah

4x400m Relay

Cameron Chalmers

Dwayne Cowan

Toby Harries

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Martyn Rooney

Lee Thompson

Rabah Yousif

WOMEN:

100m

Dina Asher-Smith

Daryll Neita

Asha Philip

200m

Dina Asher-Smith

Beth Dobbin

Jodie Williams

400m

Emily Diamond

Laviai Nielsen

800m

Alexandra Bell

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke

Lynsey Sharp

1500m

Sarah McDonald

Laura Muir

Jemma Reekie

5,000m

Jessica Judd

Eilish McColgan

Laura Weightman

10,000m

Eilish McColgan

Steph Twell

3,000m Steeplechase

Elizabeth Bird

Rosie Clarke

Aimee Pratt

100m Hurdles

Cindy Ofili

400m Hurdles

Meghan Beesley

Jessica Turner

High Jump

Morgan Lake

Pole Vault

Holly Bradshaw

Long Jump

Abigail Irozuru

Shara Proctor

Shot Put

Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Marathon

Tish Jones

Charlotte Purdue

4x100m Relay

Dina Asher-Smith

Kristal Awuah

Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Daryll Neita

Ashleigh Nelson

Asha Philip

4x400m Relay

Finette Agyapong

Amy Allcock

Zoey Clark

Emily Diamond

Beth Dobbin

Laviai Nielsen

Jessica Turner

Jodie Williams