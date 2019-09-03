Eilish McColgan doubles up as 12 Scots make GB team for Doha

Eilish McColgan (left) won the British trials at 5,000m

Eilish McColgan will compete in the 10,000m at a World Championships for the first time - 28 years since mother Liz won gold at the same distance.

The 28-year-old will double up at 5,000m and 10,000m after 12 Scots were chosen as part of the 72-strong Great Britain squad heading to Doha, Qatar.

That is one short of the record 13 who competed in London two years ago.

But Liz McColgan's 1991 victory in Tokyo remains the only time a Scot has won an individual gold.

Laura Muir in the 1,500m appears to have the best chance of a medal among the Scots going to the event from from 27 September to 6 October - if the 26-year-old recovers from calf injury that led her to miss the British trials.

The European champion will be looking to add to the world indoor silver medal she won last year.

Scotland's 13-strong contingent two years ago was nearly double the previous best of seven in a GB team.

Jake Wightman is chosen this time in the 1,500m despite missing out on the top-two places at the British trials.

He joins fellow Scots Neil Gourley and Josh Kerr, who were one and two in Birmingham, in the squad.

Lynsey Sharp, who was a finalist two years ago in London, competes again in the 800m.

Jemma Reekie steps up to the world stage having won double European under-23 gold this season.

Zoey Clark, who won silver in London as part of the 4x400m relay team, is chosen for the event again and is joined by Beth Dobbin, who will also compete in the individual 200m.

High jumper Allan Smith and discus throwers Kirsty Law and Nick Percy, who failed to make the qualifying mark in their events, miss out on selection despite winning British titles.

As do two who won silver medals in Birmingham - 800m runner Guy Learmonth and pole vaulter Jax Thoirs.

Scots in GB World Championships squad

Men

1500m: Neil Gourley (Giffnock North), Josh Kerr (Edinburgh), Jake Wightman (Edinburgh)

5000m: Andrew Butchart (Central)

Marathon: Callum Hawkins (Kilbarchan)

Women

200m: Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh)

800m: Lynsey Sharp (Edinburgh)

1500m: Laura Muir (Dundee Hawkhill), Jemma Reekie (Kilbarchan)

5000m: Eilish McColgan (Dundee Hawkhill)

10,000m: Eilish McColgan (Dundee Hawkhill): Steph Twell (Aldershot Farnham & District)

4x400m Relay: Zoey Clark (Thames Valley): Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh)