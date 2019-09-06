Great North Run: Mo Farah targets record sixth title

Media playback is not supported on this device Mo Farah wins record fifth Great North Run title

Simplyhealth Great North Run Date: Sunday, 8 September Coverage: BBC One 09:30-13:30 BST and on the BBC Sport website

Mo Farah will aim to become the first athlete to win six successive Great North Run titles when he lines up for the half-marathon on Sunday.

The 36-year-old currently shares the record with Baroness Tanni-Grey Thompson, who won five consecutive wheelchair titles.

Fellow Briton Callum Hawkins, Ethiopian Tamarit Tola and Belgian Bashir Abdi are likely to be Farah's main rivals.

Kenyan Mary Keitany will look to win her fourth women's race since 2014.

I can't wait to see everyone setting off and I'm getting ready for a few high fives and selfies England footballer Jill Scott

Briton Charlotte Purdue, who like Hawkins will be competing in the marathon events at the World Championships, is also in the field as is London Marathon winner Brigid Kosgei, who finished second to Vivian Cheruiyot in 2018.

Multiple Paralympic champion David Weir set a course record to win a seventh men's wheelchair title last year, and returns to the North East to defend his crown.

Poland's Martyna Snopek will also seek to add a second successive title, although she could face a stiff challenge from British former champion Shelly Woods.

Wonder Woman Dixon targets Guinness world record

Alyson Dixon finished 18th at the World Athletics Championships marathon in 2017 and 28th at the 2016 Olympics

About 57,000 runners are expected to take part in the 38-year-old event that begins in Newcastle and finishes in South Shields. Among them will be former British marathon champion Aly Dixon, who will be racing for charity dressed as Wonder Woman in a bid to break the Guinness world record for the fastest superhero to run a half-marathon.

The 40-year-old from Sunderland recently broke the world record to win the 50km World Championships in Romania.

On her donation page, she says: "Not a huge challenge compared to most, but bear in mind that the Great North Run will be only six days after I have raced 50km."

England World Cup heroes Steph Houghton and Jill Scott - both from the region - will be on the starter's podium for the 13.1-mile run, as will England's Durham bowler Mark Wood.

He said: "I am very passionate about the region and healthy living so it will be brilliant to see so many runners taking part, some of whom are raising money for very worthwhile causes."

Manchester City midfielder Scott added: "I loved running as a kid, and ran for Sunderland Harriers before I decided to concentrate on football. I can't wait to see everyone setting off and I'm getting ready for a few high fives and selfies."

You can watch the action unfold on Sunday, BBC One from 09:30 BST