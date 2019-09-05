World Athletics Championships: CJ Ujah pulls out of British squad with back injury

CJ Ujah (right) finished fourth in the 100m at the recent British Championships

Sprinter CJ Ujah has pulled out of the British squad for the World Athletics Championships with a back injury.

The 25-year-old helped the 4x100m relay squad to gold two years ago and was again a member of the group selected for Doha.

He tweeted: "My team and I know this is the right step to get myself healthy for 2020 and beyond."

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who anchored the British quartet to the European title in 2018, has replaced Ujah.

Great Britain squad:

MEN

100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif

800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb

1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott

3,000m Steeplechase: Zak Seddon

110m Hurdles: Andrew Pozzi

400m Hurdles: Chris McAlister

Pole Vault: Harry Coppell

Triple Jump: Ben Williams

Hammer: Nick Miller

Decathlon: Tim Duckworth

Marathon: Callum Hawkins

20km Race Walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km Race Walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King

4x100m Relay: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

4x400m Relay: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams

400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen

800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

5,000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman

10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

3,000m Steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt

100m Hurdles: Cindy Ofili

400m Hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner

High Jump: Morgan Lake

Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long Jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor

Shot Put: Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue

4x100m Relay: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m Relay: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams