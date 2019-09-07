Great North City Games: Allyson Felix wins on return 10 months after giving birth

From the section

Six-time Olympic champion Felix competes in Stockton

US sprinter Allyson Felix marked her return to international competition 10 months after giving birth by winning the Great North City Games 150m.

Six-time Olympic champion Felix, 33, beat Britain's Ashleigh Nelson and Beth Dobbin in 17.37 seconds in Stockton.

Richard Kilty won the men's 100m in 10.57secs on a track built on the town's high street, in an all-GB field.

Britain's Abigail Irozuru secured the women's long jump title while Eilish McColgan won the women's mile.

It was a British clean-sweep in the men's 150m, with Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake's time of 15.43secs enough to edge out Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Kilty who was racing in his hometown.

Meanwhile, in the Tees Valley, Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock edged Germany's Felix Streng in the men's IPC 100m in 11.53secs, with Greece's Michail Seitis taking third.

GB's Sophie Hahn won the women's IPC 100m race, beating the Netherlands' Marlene van Gansewinkel and team-mate Sophie Kamlish.