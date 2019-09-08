Mo Farah: Briton wins record sixth Great North Run

Media playback is not supported on this device Mo Farah runs personal best to win record sixth title

Britain's Mo Farah has won a record sixth successive Great North Run with a personal best time.

Farah, 36, finished in 59 minutes six seconds after racing ahead of Ethiopian Tamirat Tola in the final mile.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in April, beat the women's course record to take victory in a time of 1:04:28.

David Weir won the wheelchair race for the eighth time. Jade Jones-Hall sealed a British double in the women's race.

Farah - a two-time Olympic champion at both 5,000m and 10,000m - said the race was good preparation for the Chicago Marathon on 13 October, with a potential Olympic campaign next year at the Tokyo Games.

"The crowd was so loud I didn't know if he was closing the gap so I kept looking behind," he told BBC Sport.

"I've really enjoyed it but the past couple of years has been in the middle of marathon preparation. It was good to test myself. Things are looking good and I'm happy with the win.

"Tokyo is definitely on the cards - as an athlete you always want to represent your country. You just have to take it one year at a time. Hopefully, come Tokyo time, we will be in the mix."

Media playback is not supported on this device Brigid Kosgei sets new world half marathon record at Great North Run

More to follow.