Craig Lynch: Irish 400m athlete dies in car crash in county Meath

Craig Lynch was a native of Shercock in county Cavan

Irish 400m athlete Craig Lynch has died in a car crash in county Meath.

The 29-year-old, who competed at the 2016 European Championships, lost his life in a crash on the Slane road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His former Ireland team-mate David Gillick said he was "heartbroken" by the tragic news.

"A truly great guy with a brilliant outlook on life. A terrible loss to such a young life. He will be missed by so many," said Gillick.

The Cavan native competed in both the individual 400m and the 4x400m relay at the 2016 European Championships in Amsterdam.

He also represented Ireland at the 2015 World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

Lynch's Cavan club Shercock AC paid tribute to the athlete who was a teacher.

"Following the tragic death of Craig Lynch, one of our most talented athletes, in a car accident last night, our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time. Rest in peace Craig."

Athletics Ireland expressed "deepest condolences" to the athlete's family, friends and club-mates.