The Match: Europe beat United States to win inaugural competition in Belarus

Great Britain's Eilish McColgan (left) finished third in the women's 1,500m

Europe comfortably beat the United States to win the inaugural The Match athletics event in Minsk, Belarus.

The Europeans held a 27-point lead after the first day of two and steadily increased their advantage throughout Tuesday to win by a 724.5-601.5 margin.

Britain's Ben Williams finished second in the men's triple jump with Beth Dobbin second in the women's 200m.

Eilish McColgan and Meghan Beesley came third in the women's 1,500m and 400m hurdles respectively.

Europe sealed the win with three events left when Spain's Adel Mechaal came second and Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa third in the men's 3,000m.

The last race of the event was a mixed medley relay, with each quartet consisting of two men and two women. The first two legs were run over 200m, the third leg over 400m and the final leg 800m.

The race was won by the European quartet of Germany's Patrick Domogala and Jessica-Bianca Wessolly, Poland's Iga Baumgart-Witan and Amel Tuka of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

On Monday, Britain's Daryll Neita produced a fine run to win the women's 100m in 11.29 seconds, with fellow Briton Alexandra Bell winning the women's 800m.

This is the last major athletics event before the World Championships in Doha from 27 September to 6 October.