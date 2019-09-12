World Championships 2019: Jazmin Sawyers & Imani-Lara Lansiquot added to GB squad

Sawyers finished eighth at the Rio Olympics

Long jumper Jazmin Sawyers has been added to Britain's squad for the the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Sawyers, 25, originally missed out on selection, after finishing third at the British Championships behind Abigail Irozuru and Shara Proctor.

But she has now accepted an invite from the IAAF, athletics' governing body, to attend her second World Championships.

Sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot, 21, has also been added to the team to compete in the 100m.

Lansiquot's inclusion was as a result of Dina Asher-Smith's winning the 100m Diamond League Final in Brussels last week, which earned Britain an extra spot in the event at the Worlds. The championships take place from 27 September to 6 October.