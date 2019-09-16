Carina Horn: South African sprinter tests positive for banned substance

South Arica sprinter Carina Horn
Carina Horn competed for South Africa at the Rio 2016 Olympics

South Africa sprinter Carina Horn has been provisionally suspended after violating anti-doping rules.

Horn tested positive for Ibutamoren and the anabolic agent LGD-4033, according to the International Athletics Federation's Athletics Integrity Unit.

The 30-year-old is the first female South African to run sub-11 seconds in the 100m, clocking 10.98 seconds.

She was expected to be part of the national team at the World Championships in Doha later this month.

