Allyson Felix: Six-time Olympic champion in US team for Worlds for ninth consecutive time

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix has been selected in the USA team for the World Athletics Championships for a record ninth consecutive time.

Felix, 33, only returned to competitive racing at the Great North City Games last week, just 10 months after giving birth to her first child by emergency caesarean.

She has been named in the 4x400m relay squad.

Doha hosts the championships, which run from 27 September to 6 October.

The 141-member US team features eight world champions, including sprinter Justin Gatlin.

Gatlin, 37, pulled up clutching his hamstring following a 100m race in Zagreb on 3 September but later said it was not a serious.

The controversial athlete, who has twice served a doping ban, won gold in the 100m at the championships in London in 2017, and was booed throughout his medal ceremony.

Gatlin's fellow sprinters, including world silver medallist Christian Coleman and 200m Diamond League champion Noah Lyles are selected, as is women's 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad.

Also among those set to compete in Qatar are Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor along with longer jumper Jeff Henderson, middle distance runner Matthew Centrowitz and shot put thrower Ryan Crouser, who all won gold at Rio 2016.

Phyllis Francis (400m), Kori Carter (400m hurdles), Emma Coburn (3,000m steeplechase) and Brittney Reese (long jump) will all defend the titles they won in 2017.