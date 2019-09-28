World Championships 2019: Medal table and GB medallists at Doha 2019

Johnson-Thompson, Gemili and Asher-Smith
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith are among Britain's medal hopes at Doha 2019
World Athletics Championships on the BBC
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Great Britain won six medals at the last World Championships in London in 2017.

Mo Farah won gold and silver and the relay teams added one gold, two silvers and a bronze to help Britain finish sixth in the medal table.

How many will the team win in 2019?

2019 medal table

Rank Country Gold SilverBronze Total
1Kenya1001
2Bahrain0101
3Namibia0011
This table will be updated at the end of each session

