World Athletics Championships 2019: Great Britain squad for Doha

World Athletics Championships
Hosts: Doha, Qatar Dates: 27 September-6 October
Great Britain have taken a 74-strong squad to Doha for the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

MEN

100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif

800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb

1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott

3,000m steeplechase: Zak Seddon

110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi

400m hurdles: Chris McAlister

Pole vault: Harry Coppell

Triple jump: Ben Williams

Hammer: Nick Miller

Decathlon: Tim Duckworth

Marathon: Callum Hawkins

20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km race walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King

4x100m relay: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

4x400m relay: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams

400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen

800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

5,000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman

10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

3,000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt

100m hurdles: Cindy Ofili

400m Hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers

Shot put: Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue

4x100m Relay: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m Relay: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams

