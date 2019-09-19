Genzebe Dibaba withdraws from World Athletics Championships

Former world champion Genzebe Dibaba (right) set the 1500m world record in 2015

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September - 6 October

World record holder Genzebe Dibaba - one of Briton Laura Muir's main rivals in the 1500m - has pulled out of the World Championships with a foot injury.

The Ethiopian, 28, was diagnosed with the problem after August's Zurich Diamond League meeting.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, the mile world record holder, and world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites for the title.

European champion Muir has not raced since July because of a calf injury.