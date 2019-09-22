Belfast City Half Marathon: Kenyan Gideon Kimosop clinches third successive win

Ann-Marie McGlynn (centre) finished ahead of Gladys Ganiel (left) and Joanne McCandless (right in the women's race

Kenyan Gideon Kimosop clinched a third straight victory in the Belfast City Half Marathon as Ann-Marie McGlynn won the women's race.

Kimosop's time of one hour, six minutes and 58 seconds left him a minute and 32 second clear of Eoin Hughes, with North Belfast's John Black in third spot.

Letterkenny AC athlete McGlynn clocked 1:12.58 which left her a minute and 23 seconds ahead of Gladys Ganiel.

Karol Doherty won the Wheelchair race in a time of 1:16.37.

The men's winner's time was 47 seconds faster than his 2018 mark.

Men's runner-up Hughes, from the Acorns AC club, was attempting with his 1992 Olympian father Tommy to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest father and son to complete a half marathon.

They missed their target of two hours, 20 minutes and 33 seconds by 20 seconds but intend to have a further attempt at the father and son record in the full marathon in the coming months.

DEEP RIVERROCK BELFAST CITY HALF MARATHON RESULTS

Men: 1. Gideon Kipsan Kimosop (Kenya) 1:06.58, 2. Eoin Hughes (Acorns AC) 1:08.30, 3. John Black (North Belfast) 1:09.50

Women: 1. Ann-Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny AC) 1:12.58, 2. Gladys Ganiel (North Belfast) 1:17.21, 3. Joanne McCandless 1:19.50