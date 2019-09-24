Glasgow hosts Indoor Grand Prix and British Indoor Championships in February

Laura Muir (far right) won the 1500m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena

Glasgow's Emirates Arena will host British Athletics' Indoor Grand Prix and Indoor Championships in February.

The Grand Prix will take place on 15 February, and the Indoor Championships will come to the city for the first time the following weekend.

It means the entire British indoor season will be held in Scotland.

The world-class events will act as preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo and the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

"The Muller Indoor Grand Prix will be best indoor event ever staged in Scotland, with athletics fans in for a treat as world stars come to town," said British Athletics' Cherry Alexander.

"Staging the British Athletics Indoor Season in Glasgow truly reflects the UK-wide interest in our sport and I am proud that we are taking the British Indoor Championships to Scotland for the first time - it is long overdue."