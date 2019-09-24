World Athletics Championship: Laura Muir can win medal for Scotland - Learmonth

Laura Muir has not raced since July because of a calf injury

World Athletics Championships 2019 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

The "fierce" Laura Muir can deliver Scotland's first individual World Athletics Championship medal in 28 years, says team-mate Guy Learmonth.

Muir has not raced since sustaining a calf injury at the London Anniversary Games in July 20, but is expected to be amid the contenders in the 1500m.

And Learmonth believes the 26-year-old can still emulate Liz McColgan's 10,000m success in Tokyo in 1991.

"Laura's inspiring, you know? I love watching her run," he said.

"She gives us hope. I've been in many a team with Laura and she inspires me. So if a girl from Glasgow University can go and bring home a world medal then maybe the rest of us can as well.

"I know she's not raced for a few months but she'll be ready. I don't believe Laura would be there if she wasn't fit and if she didn't think she could take a medal."

Muir is one of 12 Scots in the British team for the championship in Doha, although 800m runner Learmonth narrowly missed out on selection.

He was speaking as he launched the hosting of the British Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena next February, one week after one of the world's biggest indoor meets, the Muller Grand Prix, is held in the east end of Glasgow.

The British indoors will also double up as the trials for the world championships a few weeks later, which adds extra spice for Learmonth.

"It's massive to have so many huge events here," he said. "It's such a golden era in Scotland right now and it's just incredible it's finally being recognised for that.

"I've got two British indoor titles, so I'd love to get my third one on home soil and qualify for the world indoors."