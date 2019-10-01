World Athletics Championships 2019: Laura Muir not worried by fitness

Laura Muir missed last year's Commonwealth Games to focus on her veterinary medicine exams

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Medal hopeful Laura Muir is unperturbed by the fact she has not raced for three months heading into the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The European 1500m champion last ran in July because of a calf problem, but the Scot had top-three finishes in all five Diamond League races before that.

Milnathort native Muir, 26, has been preparing in South Africa.

"I'm fortunate, with my training, I can race straight off the bat," she told BBC Sport.

"An injury is never great, but I have to put things into perspective. Had it been last year I would have missed out winning at the Europeans and the Diamond League.

"All things considered I'm lucky that these championships are quite late."

Having first made a major impact by winning the Diamond League 1500m title in 2016, Muir finished fourth in the event at London 2017.

She won her first major outdoor title a year later with European gold in Berlin, and started this season by winning European Indoor gold.

Hopes of Muir winning a world outdoor medal have been further raised by the withdrawal of Ethiopia's world record holder Genzebe Dibaba, while Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has only recently returned from having her first child and there is uncertainty whether Dutch mile-record holder Sifan Hassan will compete.

"It's a World Championships and will always be really tough," said Muir. "When you run well year after year the pressure gets higher, but I've shown in Championships I can cope with it very well."

Women's 1500m heats: 15:35 BST, Wednesday, 2 October

Semi-finals: 21:00 BST, Thursday, 3 October

Final: 18:55 BST, Saturday, 5 October