Great Scottish Run record for Edith Chilemo, Timothy Toroitich wins men's race

From the section

Edith Chilemo (centre) set a new record for the Great Scottish Run

Edith Chilemo of Kenya set a new course record to win the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old finished the half marathon in one hour, seven minutes 34 seconds after a powerful display of front running.

The men's champion, Timothy Toroitich, also led for a long way, breaking clear after seven miles.

The 27-year-old from Uganda finished well ahead of closest challenger Micah Kogo in a time of 1:01:27.

Kogo just held off fellow Kenyan Stephen Kiprop as the race concluded in Glasgow Green.

England's Chris Thompson, bidding for a third successive title, struggled with the fierce pace and finished seventh.

Nancy Kiprop was runner-up to Chilemo, with Askale Merachi of Ethiopia in third.