World Athletics Championships: Donegal's Brendan Boyce finishes sixth in 50km race walk

Brendan Boyce produced a career-best performance to finish sixth in the men's 50km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Finn Valley man finished in a time of four hours seven minutes and 46 seconds in brutally hot conditions in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Boyce finished the race strongly and moonwalked over the line before fist pumping the air in delight.

Yusuke Suzuki became the first Japanese athlete to win the event.

Suzuki finished in four hours four minutes and 20 seconds, with Portugal's Joao Vieira in second, becoming the oldest World Championship medallist at the age of 43, 20 years after his debut.

Jesus Angel Garcia, the 49-year-old who won the world title in 1993, finished eighth in four hours 11 minutes and 28 seconds in a record 13th World Championships appearance.

Having battled his body and testing conditions, a visibly exhausted Boyce said he executed his gameplan effectively; stay in contention after 40km and start to pick other competitors off.

"I just love the 50k," laughed Boyce, whose previous best finish in the world final was 25th in Moscow in 2013.

"Being Irish, we just love the misery. This is a unique event in athletics - it's a completely different beast to the marathon.

"I didn't get the results I trained for because I got injured before the London Olympics in 2012, but I fully believe that if I can put another nine months together, I'll be in contention for a medal in Tokyo."

'He made me confident in what I was doing'

Boyce also hailed the guidance of his coach, 2013 world champion Rob Heffernan, whose expertise in such a gruelling event proved invaluable in preparing for the Doha test.

"He made sure I was fully confident in what I was doing," the 32-year-old added.

"I was getting feedback all the time. Our training was so good, it didn't matter what the conditions were, I was going to finish top six or top eight, but we got everything else spot on and the result came.

"Everyone in my corner came together this year and just invested everything I had in getting everything right."