Dina Asher-Smith wins World Championships women's 100m silver; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce takes gold

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win an individual World Championships sprint medal in 36 years as she claimed silver in the 100m final with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking gold.

It is the 23-year-old's first major global medal outdoors with the 200m to follow, where she is a strong contender for gold.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, powered to 10.71 seconds for her eighth world title while Asher-Smith's 10.83 is a new British record.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took bronze.

British athletics has waited a long time for someone to emulate the achievement of Kathy Cook, who won 200m bronze in the inaugural World Athletics Championships, back in 1983 in Helsinki.

Few showed the potential to do so in the intervening years before Asher-Smith's emergence. The Kent-born athlete was a double European junior gold medallist in 2013, before taking the world junior 100m title the following year.

She grew in stature when she became the first British women to dip under 11 seconds in 2015 before winning the European 100m title in 2016.

Relay medals followed at world and Olympic level before she showed her teeth by winning three European golds last year.

Expectations grew of what she could now achieve at world and Olympic level, but prior to the competition Asher-Smith told BBC Sport that she avoided making any predictions public - stating that her aims were only shared by those close to her, including her long-time coach John Blackie.

Her tunnel vision and mental fortitude took her to a different level this season, and she has now been rewarded with world 100m silver.

Asher-Smith is now aiming to win a further two medals - in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

