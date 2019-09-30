Alan Semple takes inaugural Manx Xtreme Triathlon victory

Alan Semple won the first Manx Xtreme Triathlon by just under 13 minutes

Scotland's Alan Semple beat local man Christian Varley to win the first Manx Xtreme Triathlon on the Isle of Man.

Organisers had to cancel the swim because of gale-force winds and the competitors went straight into the cycling section of the event.

Semple reached the finish line on the top of Snaefell Mountain in 11 hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds and was just under 13 minutes quicker than Varley.

Chris Looney, also from the island, was a further hour behind in third place.

As well as the windy conditions, the competitors had to deal with torrential rain for much of the day and only 13 of the 24 starters made it to the finish.

Despite the abandonment of the swim in Laxey Bay, the event still included a 186kms bike ride and 50kms of predominantly off-road running, with more than 3,000 metres of elevation gain across the two.

Varley, who recently won the Isle of Man marathon, pushed Semple throughout but the Scot held off the challenge to take the win.