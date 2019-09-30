Karsten Warholm retains 400m hurdles title at World Athletics Championships

Defending champion Warholm was favourite in a final that featured three of the event's four fastest ever men

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Norway's Karsten Warholm defended his 400m hurdles world title by holding off close rival Rai Benjamin in a thrilling final in Doha.

Benjamin had a slight lead at 250m before Warholm, 23, hit the front and held his form to win in 47.42 seconds.

USA's Benjamin claimed silver in 47.66 and Abderrahman Samba clinched bronze for hosts Qatar's first medal here.

There had been speculation before the race that the 27-year-old world record of 46.78 might fall but it remained.

More to follow.