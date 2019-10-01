World Athletics Championships: Noah Lyles wins 200m gold with Adam Gemili fourth

Noah Lyles lived up to his billing as favourite for the title with victory in the 200m

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Noah Lyles capped off a marvellous season with victory in the world 200m final in 19.83 seconds but Briton Adam Gemili narrowly missed out on a medal.

Gemili led coming off the bend but was picked off by the American, Canada's Andre de Grasse, who took silver, and Alex Quinonez.

The 25-year-old finished in 20.03 - only five hundredths of a second behind the Ecuadorian.

"I am gutted, I am so sorry," a distraught Gemili told BBC Sport.

"All my form went out of the window and I ran like such an amateur."

Gemili, who was left slumping his head over an advertising hoarding at the end, added: "I had the medal and it slipped out of my hands."

The former European champion twice set season's bests in the build-up to the final and matched his semi-final time in the final but it proved not to be enough.

It was reminiscent of the Rio 2016 Olympics final when he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

As for Lyles, he was the clear pre-event favourite, having run the fourth fastest time in history earlier in the season.

With the withdrawal of compatriot and fiercest rival Christian Coleman it would require an outstanding display from someone else to take the title from the Florida-based runner, but that never materialised.

Lyles did not get close to the time of 19.50 he managed in Lausanne, but the 22-year-old did not need to push himself to the limit as he collected his first global title.

